Freshmen Duo Lead William & Mary to Victory Over Hofstra in Women's Basketball

In a riveting display of tenacity and determination, the women's basketball team of William & Mary clinched a significant victory over Hofstra with a final scoreline of 61-50 at the Kaplan Arena. This victory was all the more remarkable as it came despite the absence of the Tribe's ace scorers during the last 10 minutes of the game.

Freshmen Shine in Crucial Game

Stepping up to fill the void, freshmen Cassidy Geddes and Monet Dance proved to be the game-changers for the team. Geddes, in a dazzling show of skill, scored a career-high 22 points, with an astonishing 17 points coming in the fourth quarter. She also drilled in some crucial 3-pointers, turning the tide decisively in favor of William & Mary. Dance, on the other hand, played a critical role with her key assists and showed exceptional control by maintaining zero turnovers in the final quarter.

Coach's Praise and Game Dynamics

Post the game, coach Erin Dickerson Davis heaped praise on the freshmen duo, lauding their maturity and significant contribution despite their relative inexperience. She noted that their performance was a direct reflection of a strong week of practice leading up to the game.

The game, however, was not all smooth sailing for the Tribe. The first three-quarters were marked by numerous turnovers, leading some to describe the game as 'ugly.' However, the team pulled up its socks in the final quarter, showing a marked improvement in their gameplay.

Senior Player's Defensive Prowess

Senior player Kayla Beckwith was also commended for her defensive efforts. Notably, Beckwith was starting a game for the first time since November. Her performance was a testament to her perseverance and dedication to the game.

The Tribe now gear up for their next game against Monmouth, a game that will also celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day. One thing is for sure - their victory over Hofstra has set a high bar for the games to come.