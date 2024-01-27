French Prodigy Felix Lebrun Advances to Semi-Finals at WTT Star Contender Goa

French teenage table tennis sensation, Felix Lebrun, has advanced into the semi-finals of the men's singles event at the WTT Star Contender Goa by securing a 3-1 victory over Quadri Aruna on January 27. The win was especially significant for Lebrun, as he successfully avenged his brother Alexis Lebrun's previous loss to Aruna in the same tournament.

Victory over African Champion, Aruna

Aruna, the esteemed Nigerian African champion and world number 14, had an impressive run in the event, standing as the last African player in the competition following the earlier exit of Hana Goda and Omar Assar of Egypt. He had previously emerged victorious over Germany's Ruwen Filus in the second round, advancing to the round of 16 where he faced and defeated Alexis Lebrun with an identical score of 3-1.

Lebrun's Determined Performance

Despite Aruna's attempt to mirror the comeback he had staged against Hugo Calderano at the WTT Cup Finals earlier in the year, Felix Lebrun remained resolute, maintaining his lead throughout the match. The French prodigy secured a three-set victory with scores of 11-4, 11-6, and 12-10, thereby marking the exit of the last African player from the tournament and halting Aruna's otherwise smooth journey in the competition.

Lebrun's Semi-Final Journey

With this victory, Felix Lebrun has successfully progressed into the semi-finals of the men's singles event at the WTT Star Contender Goa. The victory is not just a testament to his skill and determination, but also provides a sense of poetic justice, as he avenges his brother's defeat to the same opponent in an earlier round. As the competition moves into its decisive stages, all eyes will be on this young French sensation as he continues to make his mark in the global table tennis arena.