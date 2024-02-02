French Nurses Protest for Better Compensation and Retirement Conditions

Yesterday afternoon, the Collective of Angry Nurses, led by Yannick Allilaire, brought the streets of Périls, France, to a crawl with a 'snail operation' protest. The group consisted of about 60 vehicles, setting off from the Auchan car park and concluding their slow-paced demonstration at the CPAM (Primary Health Insurance Fund) in l'Hérault around 3 p.m.

Demands for Better Compensation and Retirement Conditions

The group's demands are two-fold: a revaluation of compensation for nursing acts and access to full-rate retirement before the age of 67. Nurses in France currently retire between the ages of 64 and 67, despite the extensive hours they work. Laetitia Revol, a nurse and member of the collective, noted a recent minor increase in travel compensation but underscored that it remains the lowest rate for health professionals in the country.

Unfair Competition and the Need for Updated Nomenclature

Another point of contention for the nurses is the unfair competition they face from home care structures. These structures offer services such as vaccines, screenings, and other care that overlaps with the nurses' responsibilities. The nurses are also calling for an update to their nomenclature to include 'silent care'—the installation of drains, administration of eye drops, and setting up blood sugar sensors—which they currently provide voluntarily.

Meeting with CPAM and Ongoing Protests

This protest is not a one-off event. The Collective of Angry Nurses has been active for a year and is determined to continue demonstrating if necessary. They have scheduled a meeting with the CPAM of Hérault to present their demands to the Ministry of Health. Their movement is gaining traction on social media and is supported by both regular citizens and senators.