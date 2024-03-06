Fremantle Neighbors Demand Action on 'Dangerous' Property Amid Fears of Injury, Death

Residents near a decrepit Fremantle property are calling for swift city intervention as fears escalate over potential injuries or fatalities, following the council's decision to proceed with a demolition order for the hazardous site at 5 Beach Street. Mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge expressed relief at the decision, amidst concerns from the community over the building's state, which has deteriorated significantly since construction halted in 2010. Local authorities have been urged to secure the site immediately to prevent further trespassing and dangerous activities, with demolition expected to take up to 12 months.

Advertisment

Decade of Decay and Danger

Originally intended as tourist accommodation, the four-storey development has been left incomplete, succumbing to extensive weathering, vandalism, and evidence of illicit activities. A 2023 inspection revealed the building's severe deterioration, making it a public safety hazard. The site has attracted illegal occupants and transient tenants since 2004, transforming into a perilous playground for youths engaging in risky behavior, much to the distress of neighboring residents.

Community Pleas for Immediate Action

Advertisment

Local voices like Garry Adams and Donna Ayriss have highlighted the ongoing risks and disturbances posed by the site. Incidents of antisocial behavior, including fires and break-ins, coupled with the property's popularity among thrill-seekers, have exacerbated community concerns. Residents fear that without prompt measures to secure the site, it's only a matter of time before a severe accident occurs. They also worry about the aftermath of demolition, anticipating that the vacant lot could continue to attract undesirable activities.

Looking Ahead: Safety and Security Concerns

While the city has decided to move forward with demolishing the blighted property, the timeline leaves the community anxious about the interim period. The prospect of a 12-month wait, with potential delays, means residents face continued uncertainty and risk. The situation underscores the challenges of managing derelict properties and the importance of timely interventions to ensure public safety. As the community awaits action, the focus remains on preventing access to the site and mitigating the risk of tragedy.