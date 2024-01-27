Frederick Acheampong Triumphs in NPP Primary, Eyes 2024 General Elections

The triumph of Frederick Acheampong in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary signals a promising start to his political journey. Garnering a decisive victory in the Ahafo Ano South East constituency with 164 votes, Acheampong outshined four other contenders, leaving the runner-up, Obeng Boateng, trailing with 88 votes. This win could potentially lead him onto the path of becoming a Member of Parliament in the 2024 general elections.

A Dual Role: A Challenge to Overcome

Acheampong, with his dual role as a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council and an official with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), may face obstacles as he balances his responsibilities in sports administration and politics. Despite these potential challenges, Acheampong remains steadfast in his commitment to serve his country and contribute to its development.

Commitment to Serve

Following his victory, Acheampong expressed his gratitude to his supporters and vowed to work tirelessly to secure a win in the general elections. Known as Fred Achee in the sports community, he has had an extensive career in sports administration, serving in various committees and organizations, and was a prominent sports journalist prior to his shift to sports administration.

Football Community Reacts

The football community has largely responded positively to Acheampong's primary election victory. However, conversations are ongoing regarding how he will manage his roles within sports administration while fulfilling his potential political responsibilities. As Acheampong embarks on this new journey, the eyes of both the football world and the political arena are fixed on him, awaiting his next move.