Fred. Olsen's Pilot Floating Solar Project: A Leap Forward in Marine Renewable Energy

For the first time, the Norwegian green energy supplier, Fred. Olsen 1848, has successfully deployed a 124 kW pilot floating photovoltaic (PV) project off the south-east coast of Norway, in Risør. The innovative experiment is a landmark achievement in the field of renewable energy, showcasing the potential of harnessing solar power in marine environments.

Floating Solar: A New Frontier

The floating solar array spans 50x50 meters, a considerable size for a pilot project, and is set for commissioning during the forthcoming spring. This venture primarily serves as a testing ground for Fred. Olsen's revolutionary Brizo floating solar solution. The Brizo technology is not your typical solar module; it is specifically designed to withstand the harsh and unpredictable conditions of the ocean, including substantial wave and wind loads.

Brizo: The Harmonizer

What sets Brizo apart is its unique ability to move in sync with the ocean waves. Each solar module within the system can move individually within a pre-tensioned rope mesh, allowing it to navigate the ocean's dynamic environment with grace and efficacy. This feature ensures the stability and durability of the solar array, even in the most demanding marine conditions.

Pathway to Commercial Application

While this pilot project is a significant leap forward for floating solar technology, it is just the beginning for Fred. Olsen. The company plans to transition to a foundational design phase, focusing on the development of a 3 MW first unit project tailored for commercial application. This move represents a tangible step towards harnessing renewable energy sources in marine settings, potentially laying the groundwork for more extensive deployments in similar environments in the future.