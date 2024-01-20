Fraudulent Examination Paper Scam Unravelled; Two, Including Minor, Arrested

Two individuals, comprising of a minor, have been seized by the city crime branch in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, for concocting a scam that preyed on students' desperation. The duo had been circulating counterfeit examination papers for classes 10 and 12 through a Telegram group. The group had been meticulously designed to appear legitimate, even going as far as to deceitfully use the emblem of the Board of Secondary Education as a watermark, thereby instilling a false sense of authenticity.

The alleged scammers ostensibly promised students access to the examination papers, charging a fee of Rs 499 or Rs 699. The payment was instructed to be transferred to Paytm and PhonePe digital wallets, exploiting the convenience of digital transactions. However, once the payment was transferred, the promised papers were never delivered, leaving the students defrauded and distressed.

The Investigation and Arrest

On receiving a complaint about this fraudulent activity, the Cyber Crime Branch sprang into action, initiating an investigation into the matter. A case was promptly filed under the relevant sections of the Fraud and IT Act, leading to the eventual apprehension of the two individuals. The precise amount defrauded from the unsuspecting students is still being calculated, hinting at the extensive scale of the operation.

In response to this incident, the authorities including the Bhopal Cyber Crime Branch, have issued a public warning about the prevalence of such scams. They are urging the public to remain vigilant and have provided helpline numbers for reporting cybercrimes: 9479990636 for the local branch and 1930 for the national helpline. The Cyber Crime Unit especially advises people not to succumb to such fraudulent temptations, reinforcing the old adage: if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.