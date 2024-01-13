en English
BNN Newsroom

Fraud Charges Hang Over Bowles House Managers in Falmouth

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
In a recent turn of events, two individuals, Colin Russel Stephens and James W Ward, are facing severe charges of fraud by abuse of position related to their roles at the historic property, Bowles House in Falmouth. It’s alleged that they exploited their managerial and freeholder capacities to commit fraud between April 2014 and December 2018.

Insurance Settlement Misuse

The charges against Stephens and Ward maintain that they dishonestly abused their positions to profit from insurance settlement payments. These funds, coming from Zurich Insurance, were intended for building repairs. Yet, they allegedly redirected the money for their personal gain, challenging the trust placed in them by the residents and the insurance company.

Not Guilty Pleas

In response to the accusations, both Stephens and Ward have pleaded not guilty. Their trial, which had been postponed from the previous year, is now slated for October and is expected to span over three weeks. This upcoming legal battle is sure to attract attention, considering the high-stake charges and the reputation of the individuals involved.

A Third Man Acquitted

A third individual, Neil David Bailey, had been accused of aiding and abetting the alleged fraud. However, after the prosecution presented no evidence against him, Bailey was found not guilty. He had earlier pleaded not guilty, maintaining his innocence throughout the process.

Bowles House, the property in question, has a rich history that adds another layer to this unfolding saga. Converted in 2007 from a former school and adult education center, it was named in honor of Mrs. F J Bowles who laid its ceremonial memorial stone in 1907. Today, it stands as a symbol of heritage and controversy, caught in the crossfire of this ongoing legal dispute.

BNN Newsroom
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

BNN Newsroom

