BNN Newsroom

Frank Ski Retires: An Era Ends in Atlanta’s Radio Scene

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:40 pm EST
Frank Ski, a revered name in the audio world, has announced his retirement from his radio host duties at Kiss 104.1 and WALR-CMG. Known for his roles as a DJ, journalist, and radio personality, Ski’s decision to retire has sent ripples throughout the industry, sparking public speculation about the reasons behind his choice. This decision marks the end of an era in Atlanta’s radio scene, where Ski’s distinct voice and perspective have been a constant for decades.

Frank Ski: The Rainmaker of Urban Radio

A multifaceted personality, Frank Ski ushered in a new wave in the radio industry with his unique blend of music, commentary, and social activism. Recognized by civil rights leaders such as Reverend Jesse Jackson for his commitment to racial equality, Frank has played a pivotal role in amplifying voices from the Black community. His advocacy efforts, coupled with his influence in the audio world, have earned him an array of awards and the title of ‘Rainmaker of Urban Radio’.

Controversies & Triumphs

Despite his accomplishments, Frank’s career has not been devoid of controversy. His comments on Black-owned businesses drew criticism from some quarters, while his connection to sex scandals in Atlanta raised eyebrows. However, the radio veteran navigated through these challenges with tenacity, maintaining his professional standing and continuing to make significant contributions to the audio industry.

Philanthropy & Future Endeavors

In addition to his illustrious career, Frank is renowned for his philanthropic efforts, particularly his initiatives to support and uplift Black youth. Beyond his retirement, Frank has hinted at multiple upcoming projects, including new book and album releases, and the arrival of his second child. His commitment to ascending to greater heights is evident in his excitement about starting a new chapter in Atlanta and expanding his syndication.

BNN Newsroom
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

