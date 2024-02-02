Frank Lara: An Underdog's Pursuit of U.S. Olympic Marathon Glory

Marathon runner Frank Lara, despite not being widely considered a favorite for securing a spot on the U.S. Olympic marathon team, stands firm in his confidence and aims for victory in the upcoming trials in Orlando. A runner with a personal best of 2:11:32, Lara's optimism is fueled by intensive preparation in Houston where he's been logging 100-mile weeks. Add to that, the forecasted weather conditions for race day - temperatures in the high 50s or low 60s - are expected to be favorable.

A Proud Member of Roots Running Project

Lara is part of the Roots Running Project from Boulder, Colorado, a respected team that boasts 10 runners who have qualified for the trials. The sense of community, camaraderie, and shared ambition within the team only serve to bolster Lara's confidence as he approaches the trials.

First Attempt at Marathon Trials

This is Lara's first attempt at the marathon trials after previously competing in the 10K. A distance that Lara believes suits him well, he views the marathon as a culmination of his distance running career. The U.S. Olympic marathon trials are known for their high competitiveness, with only the top three men and women earning spots for the summer Olympics in Paris. Yet, Lara is undeterred.

Future Aspirations Beyond the Olympic Trials

While his immediate focus remains on the Olympic trials, Lara has long-term plans. He aspires to compete in Paris and potentially in multiple Olympic marathons thereafter. A seasoned participant of the BIX 7, a race he finds enjoyable, Lara has plans to return to it in the future. However, for now, he is all about the marathon trials, his ambition undimmed by his underdog status.