Francis-Xavier Sosu Proposes Alternatives to Custodial Sentences and Fines for Minor Offences

Madina's Member of Parliament, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has proposed pivotal amendments to the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30) that could transform the face of the country's criminal justice system. S

osu's amendments were presented in Parliament on December 20, 2023, and they propose to introduce community service and a Bond of Good Behaviour as alternative sentencing options for minor offences.

Under the proposed amendments, community service would require offenders to engage in unpaid work that benefits the community. This could range from cleaning public areas and working on environmental projects to assisting at community centers.

The objective is to hold offenders accountable for their actions while also providing a service to the community. On the other hand, a Bond of Good Behaviour is a court-ordered condition that mandates individuals to maintain lawful behavior for a set period. Failure to comply could result in penalties

Sosu advocates for these changes because they align with principles of restorative justice, a form of justice that emphasizes repairing the harm caused by criminal behavior. It is best accomplished through cooperative processes that include all stakeholders.

This approach to justice allows offenders to remain in the community while being held accountable for their actions. At the same time, it supports rehabilitation and community well-being.

These proposed amendments also aim to address the issue of overcrowding in Ghana's prisons. By offering alternative sentencing options for minor offences, the amendments could significantly reduce the prison population. This, in turn, could ease congestion, improve infrastructure, security, and health conditions for inmates and prison wardens.

