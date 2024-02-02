France and Philippines in Advanced Talks Over Submarine and Defense Equipment Sales

In a bid to augment its military capabilities, the Philippines is currently in talks with France over a significant defense equipment purchase, including submarines and fighter aircraft. This move is part of the Southeast Asian nation's ambitious military modernization program. In a recent visit to the Inquirer office, Marie Fontanel, the French Ambassador to Manila, voiced France’s readiness to play a pivotal role in this strategic transformation.

Submarines: A Maritime Imperative

Fontanel underscored the significance of submarines for a country like the Philippines, surrounded by water on all sides. She pointed out that most Southeast Asian countries have already integrated submarines into their naval fleets. The French defense manufacturer, Naval Group, is being considered as one of the prospective suppliers for this project.

More Than Just Hardware

France's involvement extends beyond just supplying the hardware. The country has expressed interest in imparting the requisite knowledge and training to the Philippines to maintain a submarine force autonomously. This approach would ensure that the Philippines is not only equipped with cutting-edge technology but is also capable of independently managing these resources.

Contemplating a Visiting Forces Agreement

Besides the defense equipment sale, the two nations are contemplating a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA). If approved, this pact would permit French troops to set foot in the Philippines. As it stands, the Philippines has VFAs with the United States and Australia. There seems to be a mutual willingness to negotiate a similar agreement between France and the Philippines, subject to the approval of the Philippine president.

The ongoing discussions between France and the Philippines signal a significant step in the latter's military modernization efforts. This partnership could potentially reshape the maritime defense landscape in Southeast Asia, with implications reaching far beyond the confines of the two nations.