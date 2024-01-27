France Advocates for Multifaceted Response to Haiti Crisis

On January 25, 2024, Nathalie Broadhurst, the Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, alarmed the world by elucidating the severe crisis in Haiti at the Security Council. Reflecting on the Secretary-General's report, she painted a grim picture of Haiti's prevailing situation and emphasized the necessity of comprehensive response to the crisis.

France's Concern and Response

Broadhurst's address underscored France's deep concern about Haiti's security, political stability, and humanitarian conditions. France's ambitious strategy includes advocating for the swift deployment of a multinational security support mission to bolster the Haitian national police. This initiative, to which France has made significant financial contributions, also includes training provided through the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.

Targeting the Root Causes

France is also championing the establishment of a UN sanctions regime. This regime aims to target those exacerbating the security crisis in Haiti, including associates of gangs and individuals involved in illegal trafficking. Broadhurst's address highlighted France's backing of the Haitian government's efforts to reach a political agreement and organize free and fair elections, as well as reestablish national institutions.

Inclusive Dialogue and Humanitarian Aid

Broadhurst emphasized the importance of an inclusive political dialogue and applauded the efforts of CARICOM and BINUH in facilitating such discussions. She underscored the vital role of protecting human rights and combating impunity. On the humanitarian front, France's alarm at the deteriorating living conditions in Haiti was clear. In response, France provided 13.5 million euros in humanitarian aid for 2023.

As she concluded her address, Broadhurst recognized the efforts of various stakeholders, including civil society, UN teams, and regional countries. She affirmed France's unwavering support for these efforts, symbolizing a beacon of hope for the crisis-stricken people of Haiti.