Four Teenagers Charged with Arson in Ontario School Fire

Four teenagers are facing severe charges after a fire, now determined as arson, ravaged a school in a northwestern Ontario First Nation community. The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service responded to the incident shortly after 7:10 a.m., arriving at a scene of devastation, with community firefighters attempting to control the fully engulfed building.

Identification and Arrest of Suspects

The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of four young suspects: two 13-year-old individuals (one female and one male), a 14-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male. These teenagers are facing an array of charges, including arson with disregard for human life, arson causing property damage, and possession of incendiary material. The oldest suspect is facing additional charges of possession of break-in instruments and assaulting a peace officer.

Impact on the Community

The fire has caused a significant disruption to the community, affecting approximately 300 students from junior kindergarten to Grade 9. The loss of the John C. Yesno Education Centre in Eabametoong First Nation has left these students without an immediate place of education. The community is now actively working to set up virtual education for the affected students, and a fundraiser has been launched to assist in the rebuilding of the school.

Legal Proceedings and Youth Criminal Justice Act

The identities of the suspects are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and they have been remanded into custody. The court has scheduled their appearances for Tuesday, January 30, 2024. As the case unfolds, the community awaits justice, and the investigation continues, with the hope of returning normalcy to the community and its students.