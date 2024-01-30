Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh Leverages AI for Operational Excellence with Axonify

In a strategic move to boost employee performance and align learning outcomes with business objectives, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh has teamed up with Axonify, a pioneer in operational excellence solutions that leverage brain science and AI. This collaboration underscores the hotel's commitment to investing in its employees' work experiences and fostering a thriving workplace environment.

Personalized Training for Enhanced Performance

The training program, crafted by Biz Group, a leading learning and development entity in the Middle East, is custom-built for each department within the hotel. With a design to be both engaging and accessible, employees can tap into the resources offered by the program via mobile or desktop platforms. This initiative is a part of the hotel's mission to prioritize employee development and align learning outcomes with its business goals.

A Step Forward in Technological Integration

This partnership is viewed as a significant stride toward fortifying the hotel's position at the vanguard of technological advancements in the hospitality industry. By integrating cutting-edge technology into its operations, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh seeks to maintain operational excellence and provide exceptional service to its guests.

Unprecedented Synergy for Superior Outcomes

Matthew Wilkins, Director of Learning Technology at Biz Group, underscored the harmony between Biz Group's three decades of experience and Axonify's AI-driven learning platform. This synergy is instrumental in supporting Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh's goal of delivering top-notch experiences to both guests and staff. Guenter Gebhard, the Regional Vice President & General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, reiterated the hotel's commitment to investing in their colleagues' work experiences and nurturing a flourishing environment.