Fostering Responsible AI Use: Common Sense Media and OpenAI Form Strategic Partnership

Nonprofit organization Common Sense Media has forged a partnership with OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) firm behind ChatGPT, in a bid to foster responsible AI use among teenagers and families. As AI technologies become increasingly ingrained in daily life, with their influence poised to surpass that of the internet in various realms, this alliance aims to amplify the potential benefits of AI for teens, parents, and educators, while addressing the associated risks.

A Mission for Safety and Education

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, underlined the significance of safety in AI tools designed for families and teens. This collaboration will see both organizations work towards the development of safety guidelines, educational materials, and family-friendly AI programs such as Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs). Altman's commitment to responsible AI use mirrors the company's broader mission of ensuring artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity.

Guided by Ratings and Reviews

Common Sense Media, with its longstanding commitment to guiding families through the world of media and technology, plans to curate AI ratings and review systems specifically tailored for families and educators. These resources will aid in evaluating AI content for children, providing parents and teachers with valuable insights.

Educating for Responsible AI Use

The founder and CEO of Common Sense Media, James Steyer, accentuated the need for education on safe, responsible AI use to prevent unintended consequences. This partnership reflects a shared objective to cultivate a secure and beneficial AI experience for all age groups. In a world where AI is becoming a significant part of our lives, this initiative is a crucial step towards ensuring that technology is used responsibly and to the benefit of society.