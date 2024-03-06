Fort Worth District Park Rangers Hone Skills, Garner Recognition at 2024 Training Event

At the heart of the Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' commitment to excellence, park rangers from across the district gathered at the Hopkins County Civic Center and Cooper Lake State Park from February 13-16, 2024. This annual ranger refresher training, coupled with an awards ceremony, aimed to bolster the capabilities of the rangers, ensuring they remain adept at handling the myriad challenges their roles entail. Brad Ellis, the USACE Lake Manager at Granger Lake, emphasized the training's critical role in ranger safety and effectiveness.

Real-World Scenarios Enhance Training Impact

The training scenarios, designed to mirror actual incidents encountered by USACE park rangers, served as the cornerstone of the event. From dealing with lost children to managing visitors with firearms and handling protected Native American artifacts, these simulations provided a hands-on approach to learning. The diverse range of situations ensured that every ranger, regardless of their experience level, left the training with valuable new insights into effectively managing the complexities of their duties.

Comprehensive Skills Development

Participants underwent eight hours of mandatory training covering essential topics such as verbal defense, self-defense tactics, policy adherence, and incident reporting. The inclusion of these subjects underscores the comprehensive nature of the training, aimed at equipping rangers with a broad skill set. Zane Allen, a relatively new park ranger at Hords Creek Lake, and Jarod Briscoe, a seasoned ranger at Whitney Lake, both highlighted the benefits of the training, from learning about wider project activities to adapting to unexpected challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognition of Excellence

The culmination of the event was the awards ceremony, where the efforts and achievements of the district's park rangers were formally acknowledged. Col. Calvin Kroeger, Fort Worth District Commander, presented various awards, including the Park Ranger of the Year, which went to Alexander Klepac from Stillhouse Hollow Lake. This recognition not only celebrated individual excellence but also reflected the collective commitment of USACE park rangers to maintaining safety and environmental stewardship.

As the park rangers return to their respective duties, the insights and experiences gained from the 2024 training event will undoubtedly enhance their service delivery. With plans for next year's training already underway, the continuous improvement of the USACE park ranger program promises to further elevate the safety and enjoyment of the many lakes and recreational sites under their care. The ongoing dedication to training and recognition signifies a bright future for the program and its invaluable personnel.