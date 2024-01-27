Formula E Renews Media Partnership with Saudi Sports Company, Eyes Growth in MENA Region

Formula E, the apex of electric motorsport, has confirmed the extension of its media partnership with the Saudi Sports Company (SSC), a deal that now extends to cover three more seasons exclusively for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This renewed agreement promises to deliver comprehensive and enhanced coverage of Formula E events across multiple platforms, ensuring fans across the region do not miss a moment of the high-octane action.

Expanded Coverage Across Platforms

The Saudi Sports Company's television channel, SSC 2, is set to broadcast all races and qualifying sessions, supplemented by highlight packages. In a strategic move to embrace digital platforms, Shahid, a leading Arabic streaming service by MBC GROUP, will offer complete coverage of every session, including exclusive content. MBC ACTION, known for its focus on thrilling and action-packed content, will air live qualifying and race sessions specifically for the Diriyah races while also providing highlights for the entire season.

Strengthening Presence in the MENA Region

The extension of this partnership is a significant step in Formula E's strategy to strengthen its presence in the MENA region. Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer for Formula E, expressed her delight over the renewed partnership, highlighting its importance for the championship's visibility in the region and the commitment to bringing high-energy motorsport action to fans. This partnership is also in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aiming to diversify the nation's economy and develop its public sectors.

Anticipation Builds for the 2024 Diriyah E-Prix

This announcement comes just as anticipation builds for the upcoming 2024 Diriyah E-Prix. The event, a night race on the historic street circuit of the city, is a showcase of advanced technology, competitive spirit, and sustainability that are integral to Formula E. The spotlight is on driver Pascal Wehrlein from the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, who will be aiming to replicate his previous double victory. The fusion of tradition and modernity, of sport and sustainable technology, makes the Diriyah E-Prix a standout event in the Formula E calendar and a fitting testament to the growing popularity of electric motorsports in the region.