Former Town Players on the Move in January Transfer Window

The January transfer window marked a season of change for several former Town players as they embarked on new footballing journeys. Among the many moves, forward Macauley Bonne's transition to Cambridge United from Gillingham stands out. The loan deal, set to last until the end of the current season, reunites Bonne with manager Neil Harris, promising a dynamic combination on the field.

Key Transfers and Loans

Jack Marriott, another notable forward, left Fleetwood Town for Wrexham after a significant stint with the Cods. His goal-scoring prowess is expected to bolster Wrexham's attack. Meanwhile, Irishman Aaron Drinan, fresh off his contribution to Leyton Orient's League Two title, made a switch to Swindon Town, enhancing their forward line.

Tyreeq Bakinson has joined Charlton Athletic on a loan deal from Sheffield Wednesday. The midfield maestro aims to replicate his promotion success from the last season. In another move, Scott Fraser returned to Scotland, joining Hearts on loan from Charlton Athletic, adding depth to their midfield.

Further Player Movements

Former Town forward Tristan Garner signed with Oldham Athletic, and Welsh winger Gwion Edwards joined Morecambe after parting ways with Wigan. Andre Dozzell made a loan transfer to Birmingham City from QPR, while Bersant Celina's loan stint at AIK transitioned into a permanent deal.

Josh Earl moved to Barnsley from Fleetwood Town in a quest for new opportunities. Kyle Edwards, after proving himself at Oxford United, joined Portman Road permanently. Hayden Coulson, on the other hand, went on loan to Blackpool from Middlesbrough.

Defensive Reinforcements and Midfield Additions

Defenders Luke Woolfenden and Jordan Thompson found new homes at Forest Green Rovers and King's Lynn Town, respectively. Forward James Alabi signed with Bath City, bringing his goal-scoring ability to the non-league side. Lastly, midfielder Josh Harrop joined Cheltenham Town, marking a new chapter after a successful trial.