Former 'The Only Way is Essex' Star, Tommy Mallet, Labels ADHD as a 'Super Power'

Former 'The Only Way is Essex' star, Tommy Mallet, has openly discussed his recent diagnosis of ADHD at the age of 31 on the Boots' Taboo Talk podcast. Mallet has referred to his condition as a 'super power,' shedding light on the often misunderstood and stigmatized neurodivergent condition.

Unveiling the Super Power

During the podcast, Mallet revealed the strain his symptoms, such as impulsive decisions and difficulty with concentration, had on his relationship with his now-wife, Georgia. Despite the challenges, he credits his partner for her unwavering support throughout his journey with ADHD. Mallet's unique perspective on his diagnosis, referring to it as a 'super power,' has sparked a broader conversation about neurodivergence.

Destigmatizing Neurodivergence

Joining Mallet on the podcast was TV personality Christine McGuinness, who was diagnosed with autism at age 33. Together, they put a spotlight on the experiences of neurodivergent individuals, aiming to destigmatize conditions like ADHD and autism. The podcast highlighted the fact that an estimated 15 to 20 percent of the UK population are neurodivergent, illuminating the prevalence and diversity of such conditions.

ADHD: More Than Just Impulsivity and Inattention

ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, is characterized by patterns of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity. While symptoms vary from person to person, they can persist into adulthood, with adults requiring only five symptoms for a diagnosis compared to six in children. Treatment options include medication and various forms of therapy, but only healthcare professionals can provide a diagnosis and appropriate treatment plan.

In sharing his experience, Mallet and his counterparts not only aim to break the stigma surrounding ADHD and other neurodivergent conditions but also hope to inspire others to view these conditions not as a hindrance, but as a unique lens through which to view and navigate the world.