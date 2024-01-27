Former St John's College President Dismissed from Priesthood

In an unprecedented move, Fr Michael O'Connor, the former president of St John's College in Waterford, has been officially dismissed from the priesthood. This dismissal comes as a result of an internal church investigation, the details of which have not been made public. The case was escalated to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican, an institution specifically dedicated to defending Catholic doctrine. Their investigation concluded with a decision to dismiss Fr O'Connor from the clerical state, thereby concluding his service as a priest.

Dismissal Based Solely on Church Inquiry

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, the head of the diocese of Waterford and Lismore, confirmed the dismissal. In a letter distributed to the parish priests and relevant parties within the diocese, he stated that the decision was based solely on the outcome of the church inquiry. It is important to note that Fr O'Connor did not request laicization, a process that would have voluntarily returned him to lay status. The Bishop declined to provide any further comments on the matter, leaving many questions unanswered.

St John's College: From Seminary to Housing

Fr O'Connor had served as the president of St John's College in Waterford for nine years. The institution, once a thriving seminary, ceased its operations in 1999 when it had only 13 students remaining. Since then, the college and part of its land were sold to the Respond voluntary housing association. The property has been repurposed into housing, a stark contrast to its original purpose.

The Impact on the Catholic Church

The dismissal of a priest is a rare occurrence, and it is bound to send shockwaves throughout the Catholic community. While the details of the investigation remain confidential, the conclusion points to a serious violation of church doctrine. This incident underscores the church's commitment to uphold its principles, even when it means dismissing one of its own. The consequences of this dismissal, both for Fr O'Connor and the wider Catholic community, are yet to be fully understood.