Former Norfolk City Employee Sues City Alleging Religious Discrimination

Former Norfolk city employee, Anna Anderson, has thrust herself into legal battle with the city, alleging religious discrimination in the wake of her termination due to non-compliance with the city’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination policy. Anderson’s 13-year career as a human services aide in the Department of Human Services came to a sudden halt in November 2021 for her refusal to adhere to the policy.

Policy Controversy

At the center of the controversy is the city’s policy which required employees to either be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. While the city offered weekly testing as an alternative to vaccination, it also promised reasonable accommodations for those with disabilities or sincerely held religious beliefs. However, Anderson’s requests for such accommodation were not met, which led to her being placed on unpaid leave and ultimately terminated.

Religious Conviction

Anderson’s refusal to get vaccinated hinged on her belief against any medical intervention that could harm her natural immune system. She requested to be tested weekly by a healthcare provider instead of getting vaccinated. However, her case highlights the struggle of finding a healthcare provider to administer the test each week, a problem that ultimately became a cornerstone of her dispute with the city.

Legal Proceedings

Following her termination, Anderson lodged a complaint of religious discrimination to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in March 2022. However, the resolution remained elusive. In August 2023, she received a right-to-sue letter, paving the way for her current lawsuit against the city. Through her lawsuit, Anderson seeks back pay, front pay, damages, and reinstatement.