en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las Vegas Judge After Transfer from California Jail

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las Vegas Judge After Transfer from California Jail

Chance Comanche, a 27-year-old former NBA developmental league player, and his ex-girlfriend Sakari Harnden, 19, stand accused of the murder of Marayna Rodgers, a 23-year-old medical assistant from Lynnwood, Washington. Comanche, an erstwhile player for the Stockton Kings, was arrested in Sacramento on December 15 and has since been transferred to Las Vegas for trial. His defense attorney, Gary Guymon, has refrained from any comments, holding off until the court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Charges and Arrests

Harnden, along with Comanche, is detained in Las Vegas and awaits her separate preliminary court hearing on Wednesday. The duo faces severe charges related to the disappearance and death of Rodgers. The police report states that Rodgers was choked to death on December 6, her body later discovered in a roadside ditch in suburban Henderson, Nevada. While Comanche faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping, details about the charges against Harnden remain undisclosed.

Implications on Comanche’s Basketball Career

Following Comanche’s arrest, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, severed ties with the player. The team had a game against the G League Henderson Ignite scheduled for a day before Rodgers was found dead, adding a chilling twist to the narrative. Comanche, who initially signed with the Kings in 2022 and re-signed in October 2023, has seen his basketball career take a sudden and precipitous downfall with these developments.

Awaiting Trial

As Comanche and Harnden get ready to face the court, the shocking revelations of the crime have sent tremors through the sports world and beyond. The arrest and subsequent charges have cast a dark cloud over Comanche’s once-promising career and left many grappling with the grim reality of an alleged crime that ended a young woman’s life.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from 'Cyber Kidnapping' Scam in Utah

By Nitish Verma

PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations

By Dil Bar Irshad

For Sale: Waterfront Property with a Unique Condition - No Sleeping Allowed

By Mazhar Abbas

Swift Paramedic Response for Unconscious Burn Victim Raises Safety Con ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Swift Paramedic Response for Unconscious Burn Victim Raises Safety Con ...
heart comment 0
£120 Million St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light

By BNN Correspondents

£120 Million St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light
CNN Invites Global Participation in New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

CNN Invites Global Participation in New Year's Eve Celebrations
Gen Z and Millennials Turn to ‘House Hacking’ Amid a Challenging Real Estate Market

By BNN Correspondents

Gen Z and Millennials Turn to 'House Hacking' Amid a Challenging Real Estate Market
Affordable Housing: A Reality Beyond Rural Areas

By BNN Correspondents

Affordable Housing: A Reality Beyond Rural Areas
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaston Sichilima's Warning to President Hichilema: Be Wary of Nevers Mumba
32 seconds
Gaston Sichilima's Warning to President Hichilema: Be Wary of Nevers Mumba
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Cleveland Cavaliers in New Year's Day Showdown
37 seconds
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Cleveland Cavaliers in New Year's Day Showdown
Nick Saban Reflects on Alabama's Journey and Performance in the Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal
2 mins
Nick Saban Reflects on Alabama's Journey and Performance in the Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal
Tragic Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Hoskins: Husband Rohan Dennis Charged
2 mins
Tragic Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Hoskins: Husband Rohan Dennis Charged
CARICOM's New Chairman Outlines Vision for 2024, Stresses Unity and Prosperity
6 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Outlines Vision for 2024, Stresses Unity and Prosperity
Anthony Hall Highlights Disconnect Between Western Governments and Citizens on Palestine Issue
9 mins
Anthony Hall Highlights Disconnect Between Western Governments and Citizens on Palestine Issue
Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins': A Departure from His Signature Style
10 mins
Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins': A Departure from His Signature Style
Team Unity Dominica's New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024
11 mins
Team Unity Dominica's New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024
Australia Retains Unchanged Lineup for Third Test Amid Controversial SCG Pitch
12 mins
Australia Retains Unchanged Lineup for Third Test Amid Controversial SCG Pitch
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
16 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
34 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
37 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
57 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app