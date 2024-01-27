Former National Players Shine at the 23rd Sri Lanka Veterans Table Tennis Nationals

Triumph was in the air at the S. Thomas' College indoor stadium in Mount Lavinia, as the 23rd Sri Lanka Veterans Table Tennis Nationals drew to a close. With an impressive turnout of 75 veteran players, the event was a grand showcase of skill, determination, and sportsmanship. The tournament was organized by the Veterans Table Tennis Association of Sri Lanka, reinforcing the nation's commitment to promoting and celebrating the sport.

A Glorious Return for Former National Players

Former national players Nirmala Jayasinghe and Upeka Kotinkaduwa emerged as the stars of the event, each clinching a triple crown in a dazzling display of their table tennis prowess. Jayasinghe secured wins in the Men's Singles Over 40, Men's Doubles Over 40 with Rusiru Tharanga, and the Mixed Doubles Over 40 with Upeka Kotinkaduwa. Kotinkaduwa mirrored this success in the Women's categories, winning the Singles Over 40, Doubles Over 40 with Nishani Wickramasinghe, and the Mixed Doubles Over 40 with Nirmala Jayasinghe.

Victorious Duos and Spirited Runners-Up

The Men's Doubles Over 50 event was won by the dynamic duo of Amila Egodage and Chirath Danesha, followed closely by runners-up Gamini Moreas and N. Thilakananda. In the Women's Doubles Over 50, Ira Ruwanpathirana and Nilmini Swarnakanthi emerged victorious. The Men's Doubles Over 60 saw a thrilling face-off, with Rajiva Wijetunge and Jayasiri Ittapana claiming the top spot, and NH Piyadasa and Raja Anton taking the second position.

A Tale of Mixed Doubles Triumphs

In the Mixed Doubles events, teams including Nirmala Jayasinghe and Upeka Kotinkaduwa over 40, and Lalith Priyantha and Ira Ruwanpathirana over 50, showcased their exceptional skill and coordination, winning their respective categories. These victories underscore the importance of synergy and teamwork in the sport, adding another layer to the captivating narrative of the tournament.

As the 23rd Sri Lanka Veterans Table Tennis Nationals concludes, it leaves behind a legacy of nail-biting matches, hard-fought victories, and inspiring performances. It stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of the game and the athletes who continue to keep its flame alive.