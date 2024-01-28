Former Militant Leader Tompolo to be Honored with NUJ Award for Peace Contributions in Niger Delta

Former militant commander in the Niger Delta, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, is set to be decorated with a national merit award from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). The award acknowledges Tompolo's significant contributions to peace in the Niger Delta and his successful efforts to combat crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The news came during a visit to Tompolo at Oporoza Community in Delta State by the National President of NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo. Isiguzo extolled Tompolo's work through his pipeline surveillance company, Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL). His company's operations have led to the apprehension of oil thieves and a consequent increase in the nation's crude oil production.

The award is set to be formally presented to Tompolo at the NUJ's annual conference in Abuja, in February. The NUJ delegation included various leaders from the association, underlining the weight of this award. Tompolo, expressing gratitude for the honor, assured that the award would serve as a motivation for him to further his efforts for the country.

In response to the honor, Tompolo reemphasized his commitment to continue making significant contributions to national development. His efforts in maintaining peace in the Niger Delta and fighting against crude oil theft have already saved the country trillions of naira lost to crude oil thieves. This national merit award is a recognition of these contributions and a call to continue this critical work.