Former Hawaiian Home of Best-selling Author Kristin Hannah Listed for $9 Million

For lovers of literature and opulence alike, a unique opportunity has presented itself. The Hawaiian beachfront property, once the residence of best-selling author Kristin Hannah, has been listed for sale for a stunning $9 million. This 2,800-square-foot haven nestled on the north shore of Kauai was the place Hannah called home for 18 years, crafting her beloved novels against the backdrop of panoramic ocean views.

Architectural Brilliance Meets Coastal Luxury

The residence, built in 1988 by renowned architect Norman Lacayo, is a testament to innovative design and luxury. It boasts an open layout with floor-to-ceiling windows that let in light and spectacular views, a unique carved wooden front door that welcomes guests, and custom cabinets that add a touch of elegance. The house features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and an outdoor shower, perfect for rinsing off after a day at the nearby Anini Beach.

Anini Beach - A Paradise for Water Sports Enthusiasts

Located just a few steps from the property, Anini Beach is known for its large coral reef, making it a paradise for water sports enthusiasts. The house, spread across half an acre, features 150 feet of pristine white sandy shoreline, making it a dream come true for those with a penchant for beachfront living.

From Best-selling Novelist to the Current Seller

The property was purchased from Kristin Hannah in 2021 by the current seller, Aranzazu Casal, for $7 million. Hannah, who transitioned from law to literature, is known for her gripping novels such as 'The Nightingale', 'The Great Alone', 'The Four Winds', and 'Firefly Lane', the latter inspiring a Netflix series. This property is steeped in the creative energy of a woman who has touched countless hearts with her storytelling.

A Coveted Vacation Rental License

Adding to its allure, the house also boasts a vacation rental license, allowing for nightly rentals. This feature, coupled with its proximity to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's compound, makes it a prime property for those seeking an investment or a vacation home in a posh neighborhood. Hannah first listed this property in 2018 and has since moved to Washington with her husband, Benjamin, and their son.