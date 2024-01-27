Former FBI Officials Alert Congress to 'Imminent Danger' at US Southern Border

In a stark warning, a group of former FBI officials have alerted congressional leaders to a 'new and imminent danger' at the U.S. southern border. They depict the situation as an invasion by military-age foreign nationals, raising grave concerns about the threat's magnitude to the United States.

Voicing Concern

The coalition of ten retired FBI executives expressed deep concern about the massive influx of adult male border crossers from nations hostile to the United States. They noted the demographic shift in illegal border crossers and the increased presence of individuals with positive matches on the FBI’s terrorism watchlist. The letter articulated worries about the potential threat of large numbers of young men carrying out terror attacks at the behest of foreign terror groups. They criticized President Joe Biden’s border policies and urged more focus on unsecured borders as a significant cause of the increasingly precarious environment.

A Call for Action

The letter sent to the Biden administration, signed by ten retired executive intelligence officials, states that the 'country has been invaded' as a result of failed policy on the southern border. It describes the unprecedented penetration by uninvited foreign actors and calls on Congress to secure the nation's border and remove illegal immigrants without delay.

Public Response

Responses to the warning are a mixed bag. On Free Republic, where the excerpt was posted, public opinion varied. Some commentators expressed frustration with the perceived slow government response and denial of the situation. Others questioned the timing of the warning and the credibility of both past and present FBI officials.