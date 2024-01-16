Former Chapel Transformed into Unique Luxury Floating Home

In a unique fusion of religion, architecture, and aquatic life, a former place of worship known as the Former Chapel on the Bay has been reimagined as a luxury floating home and is now on the market for $699,000. Nestled in Palmetto, Florida, the chapel is one of only two floating chapels in the world, offering a unique living experience on the water.

From Chapel to Luxury Residence

Despite its transformation into a residential space, the former chapel retains much of its original charm. It includes a primary suite with an ensuite bathroom and a loft bedroom with a sofa bed. The original 30-foot steeple still towers above the structure, and seven stained-glass windows, protected by hurricane-proof glass, illuminate the interior with a warm, inviting glow. The architectural marvel was initially a sacred space for worship, but a significant investment of $1.3 million transformed it into an opulent and secure floating home.

Nautical Capabilities

The Former Chapel on the Bay is not just a stationary waterborne home; it is capable of navigating the waters, powered by two Cummins Diesel engines. Weighing over 33 tons and constructed from fiberglass for buoyancy, the structure is well-equipped for safety and comfort. Modern amenities include electric winches, steel beams, air conditioning, large fans, and an eight-kilowatt generator. The home also boasts luxurious additions such as marble countertops in the kitchen, a double fridge/freezer, a floating island, a satellite dish, an EV antenna, and a 65-inch flat-screen TV.

A Unique Living Experience

The 1,800-square-foot structure provides ample living space, while a covered deck extends the home into the outdoors, offering additional space for relaxation and entertainment. The Former Chapel on the Bay presents a unique opportunity for those seeking an unconventional living experience, combining the tranquility of waterfront living with the luxury of modern amenities and the charm of historical architecture.