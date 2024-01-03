Former Brier Police Chief’s Misconduct Exposed: An Investigation Reveals Deception and Negligence

Investigations into the misconduct of former Brier Police Chief, Nick Almquist, reveal a pattern of deceit and administrative negligence. The independent probe by PST Investigations has exposed Almquist’s misleading statements about arranging coverage for his vacation last summer, leading to a staffing crisis in the department.

Untruthful Claims and Misleading Actions

The PST report discloses that Almquist departed for a prepaid out-of-state vacation from July 14-24, 2023, without securing coverage from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). This action contradicted his assertions to city personnel, thus triggering a severe staffing issue. As a result, one officer ended up working 11 straight 12-hour shifts. The report deemed Almquist’s reasons for not cancelling his vacation as self-serving, prioritizing his financial loss over department needs.

Communication Breakdown and Staffing Crisis

The confusion escalated when SNOCO 911 emergency communications received a call from the Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steven McDonald on July 17. He sought to understand why deputies were being sent for a service call outside the hours stated in an existing interlocal agreement with the City of Brier. This incident underscored the communication issues plaguing the department and the SCSO, further complicating the coverage conundrum.

A Lack of Confidence and Leadership Errors

In addition to Almquist’s misconduct, a separate city investigation found former Brier Lt. Chad Ridout guilty of leadership errors. Emails show attempts to navigate the coverage issue and establish a clear process for handling high-priority calls. This internal investigation further revealed that Almquist had breached the trust of officers by sharing their concerns with Lt. Ridout. This action led to a diminished confidence among the rank and file in their leadership, damaging the department’s morale.

Almquist retired on July 25, a day after the city placed him on paid administrative leave. His retirement and the subsequent revelations have left a mark on the Brier Police Department, which is now tasked with rebuilding trust and rectifying these administrative failings.