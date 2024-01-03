en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Former Brier Police Chief’s Misconduct Exposed: An Investigation Reveals Deception and Negligence

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
Former Brier Police Chief’s Misconduct Exposed: An Investigation Reveals Deception and Negligence

Investigations into the misconduct of former Brier Police Chief, Nick Almquist, reveal a pattern of deceit and administrative negligence. The independent probe by PST Investigations has exposed Almquist’s misleading statements about arranging coverage for his vacation last summer, leading to a staffing crisis in the department.

Untruthful Claims and Misleading Actions

The PST report discloses that Almquist departed for a prepaid out-of-state vacation from July 14-24, 2023, without securing coverage from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). This action contradicted his assertions to city personnel, thus triggering a severe staffing issue. As a result, one officer ended up working 11 straight 12-hour shifts. The report deemed Almquist’s reasons for not cancelling his vacation as self-serving, prioritizing his financial loss over department needs.

Communication Breakdown and Staffing Crisis

The confusion escalated when SNOCO 911 emergency communications received a call from the Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steven McDonald on July 17. He sought to understand why deputies were being sent for a service call outside the hours stated in an existing interlocal agreement with the City of Brier. This incident underscored the communication issues plaguing the department and the SCSO, further complicating the coverage conundrum.

A Lack of Confidence and Leadership Errors

In addition to Almquist’s misconduct, a separate city investigation found former Brier Lt. Chad Ridout guilty of leadership errors. Emails show attempts to navigate the coverage issue and establish a clear process for handling high-priority calls. This internal investigation further revealed that Almquist had breached the trust of officers by sharing their concerns with Lt. Ridout. This action led to a diminished confidence among the rank and file in their leadership, damaging the department’s morale.

Almquist retired on July 25, a day after the city placed him on paid administrative leave. His retirement and the subsequent revelations have left a mark on the Brier Police Department, which is now tasked with rebuilding trust and rectifying these administrative failings.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Calgary City Services Fee Hike: Impact on Public Transit and Recreation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pothole Surge in Plano: Unforeseen Consequence of Infrastructure Update

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Sweegen Triumphs in Patent Case, Reinforcing Technological Leadership in Stevia Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Raleigh City Leaders Approve $20 Million Purchase for Community Development

By Sakchi Khandelwal

VA's Innovative Approach to Attract Tech Talent: Special Salary and Em ...
@BNN Newsroom · 10 mins
VA's Innovative Approach to Attract Tech Talent: Special Salary and Em ...
heart comment 0
Tennessee Regulators Raise Environmental Concerns Over Recycling Company’s Bankruptcy Plan

By Rizwan Shah

Tennessee Regulators Raise Environmental Concerns Over Recycling Company's Bankruptcy Plan
Long Beach Expands First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program, Increases Grant to $25,000

By Olalekan Adigun

Long Beach Expands First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program, Increases Grant to $25,000
Post-Holiday Waste Management: Options for Eagle County Residents

By BNN Correspondents

Post-Holiday Waste Management: Options for Eagle County Residents
Volusia County’s Controversial 40-Acre Development: A Compromise Between Progress and Preservation

By BNN Correspondents

Volusia County's Controversial 40-Acre Development: A Compromise Between Progress and Preservation
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennsylvania Republican Senate Hopeful David McCormick Visits Israel Amid Conflict
17 seconds
Pennsylvania Republican Senate Hopeful David McCormick Visits Israel Amid Conflict
Unlicensed Midwife Ordered to Cease Services by Rhode Island Department of Health
18 seconds
Unlicensed Midwife Ordered to Cease Services by Rhode Island Department of Health
EU Directive on Violence Against Women Stalled Over Rape Definition
24 seconds
EU Directive on Violence Against Women Stalled Over Rape Definition
Dissatisfied with Democrats: Abortion-rights and LGBTQ+ Advocates Demand Action
28 seconds
Dissatisfied with Democrats: Abortion-rights and LGBTQ+ Advocates Demand Action
Guyana President Announces Cabinet Reshuffle: Shifts in Public Service and Local Government
2 mins
Guyana President Announces Cabinet Reshuffle: Shifts in Public Service and Local Government
Northern Kentucky Norse: A Resilient Force in Horizon League Basketball
4 mins
Northern Kentucky Norse: A Resilient Force in Horizon League Basketball
Paramedic and Bodybuilder Marlette Le-Feuvre Faces Drug-Related Charges in Queensland
4 mins
Paramedic and Bodybuilder Marlette Le-Feuvre Faces Drug-Related Charges in Queensland
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
5 mins
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
5 mins
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
30 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app