BNN Newsroom

Former B&B in Arbroath Transforms into Approved Short-Term Rental Apartments

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:12 pm EST
In the quaint town of Arbroath, Angus, a befitting adaptation of a former bed and breakfast is transforming the local short-term rental scene. Situated on Keptie Street, the property, known as The Kepties, is a stone’s throw away from the town’s railway station. Since 2021, it has successfully transitioned into five short-term let apartments and recently, it has received planning approval from Angus planners for its continued operation.

Adapting to New Regulations

The approval was necessitated by the introduction of new regulations governing holiday lets. The property’s successful transition and its subsequent approval highlight its compliance and adaptability, setting a precedent for other similar operations. Each of these five apartments in The Kepties offers a self-contained living experience, with one bedroom, one bathroom, and a comfortable kitchen/living space. Unlike the typical shared communal areas in holiday lets, The Kepties’ apartments provide a unique and private experience.

Capacities and Features

Three of the apartments are perfect for couples or solo travellers, accommodating up to two guests each. The other two, slightly larger, can host up to four guests, making them suitable for small families or a group of friends. Each apartment extends its charm beyond the interiors with individual outside seating spaces. However, they consciously avoid additional facilities like hot tubs, barbecues, or balconies, focusing instead on providing a tranquil, homely atmosphere.

Occupancy and Approval

The summer months see an occupancy rate of approximately 55%, dipping during quieter times. Despite the fluctuations, The Kepties’ high rating of 9.1 on booking.com attests to its popularity and consistent service. The planning application was smoothly processed without any objections and passed under delegated powers. Officials noted that the property’s intermittent use as short-term let accommodation is unlikely to cause unacceptable impacts compared to its use as mainstream residential accommodation, suggesting that the short-term use might even reduce some impacts typically associated with permanent dwellings.

0
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

