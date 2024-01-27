Former Assam Youth Congress Chief to Join BJP Amidst Harassment Allegations

Former chief of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, Dr. Angkita Dutta, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amidst allegations of harassment. Along with Dutta, former Congress MLA Bismita Gogoi, and other prominent figures are expected to be welcomed into the BJP in a ceremony at the party's state headquarters in Guwahati. This decision follows the expulsion of Dutta from Congress after she accused Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV of harassment and discrimination.

Allegations and Expulsion

Dutta's allegations against Srinivas BV span over a period of six months. Despite her suspension, she remained hopeful for justice through Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ but did not receive an audience. Subsequent to her allegations, Dutta was ousted from Congress for 'anti-party activities.' The Assam police have registered a case based on her complaint.

A New Political Chapter

This significant political development is expected to unfold on January 28. Along with Dutta and Gogoi, former leaders of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), and others are expected to join the BJP. Gogoi has already resigned from the primary membership of Congress, submitting her resignation to the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

Anticipations and Reactions

Dutta confirmed her decision to join the BJP in a telephone conversation with ANI. The news has stirred the political landscape of Assam, with many waiting in anticipation of the official welcoming event. This shift in political allegiances hints at the reshaping of Assam's political structure and its potential impact on the state's future.