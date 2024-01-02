en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Foreclosure Sale Notice Issued for El Paso County Property

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Foreclosure Sale Notice Issued for El Paso County Property

In a development that underscores the consequence of financial delinquency, a foreclosure sale notice has been issued for a property in El Paso County, Colorado. The property in question, located at 1621 West Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs, CO, is linked to a Deed of Trust originally granted to Mary M Loreto and Guadalupe Loreto Arvizu by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Breakdown of the Deed of Trust

The original Deed of Trust was recorded on June 26, 2009, with an initial principal amount of $64,500.00. As per the notice, the outstanding balance is currently pegged at $7,289.82. This sum, accruing from the failure of the Grantor to fulfill the obligations of the Deed of Trust, spans payment defaults and other violations.

Foreclosure Sale Procedure

The foreclosure sale has been set for 10:00 AM on February 28, 2024. In line with current trends that favor digital platforms, the sale will be conducted via a remote, web-based auction service. This method of sale not only expands the potential pool of bidders but also ensures a seamless, efficient process.

Publicity and Legal Representation

The notice of the foreclosure sale was first published on January 2, 2024, with the last publication slated for January 30, 2024, in The Gazette. This is in keeping with legal requirements designed to inform the public and potential bidders about the impending sale. The Public Trustee of El Paso County, Chuck Broerman, has been tasked with overseeing the sale. Ilene Dell’Acqua from McCarthy & Holthus, LLP, is the attorney representing the legal holder of the indebtedness.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wilton Assesses Storm Damage, Prepares for Recovery

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Murder Trial Begins for E-Hailing Driver: Police Officers and Civilian Take the Stand

By BNN Correspondents

John Thodos and DYAR Architecture's Modernist Beachfront Masterpiece Hits the Market

By Nitish Verma

DHS Utilizes Usability Testing to Enhance Customer Experience

By Momen Zellmi

DYAR Architecture's Modernist Masterpiece Hits the Market at $9 Millio ...
@BNN Newsroom · 2 mins
DYAR Architecture's Modernist Masterpiece Hits the Market at $9 Millio ...
heart comment 0
AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean to Officially Divorce: A Journey from Separation to Decision

By Olalekan Adigun

AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean to Officially Divorce: A Journey from Separation to Decision
Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year 2024: A Salute to Community Volunteers

By Nitish Verma

Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year 2024: A Salute to Community Volunteers
Christina Hall Addresses Pregnancy Rumors, Reflects on Personal Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Christina Hall Addresses Pregnancy Rumors, Reflects on Personal Growth
CCSM to Pope Francis: AI Regulation Essential for Peace and Humanity

By Rizwan Shah

CCSM to Pope Francis: AI Regulation Essential for Peace and Humanity
Latest Headlines
World News
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
13 seconds
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
53 seconds
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
1 min
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
1 min
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
1 min
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
1 min
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
1 min
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
1 min
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
1 min
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
22 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app