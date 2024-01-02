Foreclosure Sale Notice Issued for El Paso County Property

In a development that underscores the consequence of financial delinquency, a foreclosure sale notice has been issued for a property in El Paso County, Colorado. The property in question, located at 1621 West Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs, CO, is linked to a Deed of Trust originally granted to Mary M Loreto and Guadalupe Loreto Arvizu by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Breakdown of the Deed of Trust

The original Deed of Trust was recorded on June 26, 2009, with an initial principal amount of $64,500.00. As per the notice, the outstanding balance is currently pegged at $7,289.82. This sum, accruing from the failure of the Grantor to fulfill the obligations of the Deed of Trust, spans payment defaults and other violations.

Foreclosure Sale Procedure

The foreclosure sale has been set for 10:00 AM on February 28, 2024. In line with current trends that favor digital platforms, the sale will be conducted via a remote, web-based auction service. This method of sale not only expands the potential pool of bidders but also ensures a seamless, efficient process.

Publicity and Legal Representation

The notice of the foreclosure sale was first published on January 2, 2024, with the last publication slated for January 30, 2024, in The Gazette. This is in keeping with legal requirements designed to inform the public and potential bidders about the impending sale. The Public Trustee of El Paso County, Chuck Broerman, has been tasked with overseeing the sale. Ilene Dell’Acqua from McCarthy & Holthus, LLP, is the attorney representing the legal holder of the indebtedness.