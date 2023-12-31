en English
BNN Newsroom

For Sale: A $375K Waterfront Property with a Catch – No Sleeping Allowed

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:27 am EST
For Sale: A $375K Waterfront Property with a Catch – No Sleeping Allowed

In the picturesque setting of New London, Connecticut, 187 waterfront homes grace the real estate market, each with its unique allure. But one property, in particular, has triggered a wave of interest, not for its price or location, but for a unique stipulation: it cannot be used for sleeping or residential purposes. The listing, priced at $375,000, is a challenge to conventional real estate wisdom and a beacon for investors with a knack for unconventional opportunities.

A Spectrum of Waterfront Properties

The New London real estate market is a mosaic of diverse properties. From a lagoon-front home in Glen Cove, New Jersey, offering an open floor plan and direct access to the Barnegat inlet and Tices Shoal, to an updated retreat on Lake Intervale complete with a modern kitchen and private dock. Not to mention, a bayfront cottage in Holgate boasting a heated saltwater pool and breathtaking views of summer sunsets. Each property, with its unique features and price points, caters to a spectrum of prospective buyers.

A Unique Offering with a Catch

Despite the array of waterfront properties, one stands out for its peculiar caveat: it cannot be used for sleeping. This property, despite its appealing location and competitive price, is marked for non-residential purposes. Such a restriction immediately narrows down the pool of potential buyers but opens up possibilities for a range of commercial, recreational, or specialized activities.

Deciphering the Potential

Given its non-residential caveat, this unique property’s potential rests in its versatility. It could serve as a base for businesses that do not require overnight accommodation or provide a recreational space with access to the waterfront. The property might also attract investors banking on its potential appreciation due to its unique features and restrictions. As the sale of this property unfolds, it will be intriguing to see the innovative ways in which buyers leverage this unique opportunity.

0
