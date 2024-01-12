FOCUS Greater Syracuse to Host Community Forum: A Step Towards Collaborative Decision-Making

FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering community involvement, is set to host a FOCUS Forum on January 19, 2024, from 12:05 p.m. to 1 p.m. The event, which will be held via Zoom, is part of a series of forums designed to facilitate engaging and informative discussions between experts and the public.

A Platform for Engaging Dialogue

The upcoming forum aims to not only foster a dialogue around relevant topics but also to actively involve participants in shaping the content and panelists for the 2024 FOCUS Forums. The organization believes in the power of collaborative thinking and collective decision-making. Hence, these forums are designed as an open platform where ideas, thoughts, perspectives, and feedback from the community play a crucial role in determining the trajectory of future discussions.

Monthly Forums: A Community Tradition

FOCUS Greater Syracuse holds these virtual forums monthly, typically on the third or fourth Friday. However, there may be exceptions to this schedule. Each forum lasts for an hour, allowing ample time for attendees to exchange ideas, ask questions, and engage in enlightening discussions. The forums are open to all members of the public, encouraging diverse participation and cross-sections of opinion.

Shaping Future Discussions

Alicia Ernest, Program Manager of FOCUS, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming dialogue. She believes that the valuable insights garnered from these community interactions will significantly influence the planning and execution of future forums. The ultimate aim is to utilize the suggestions and feedback from attendees to create forums that resonate with the local community’s interests and concerns, thereby benefiting the entire region.