Florence: An Affectionate Pit Mix Awaits Adoption at Trenton Animal Shelter

Meet Florence, an affectionate young pit mix currently residing at the Trenton Animal Shelter. This delightful canine is not just another shelter dog, but a sweet, playful, and intelligent companion, eagerly awaiting her forever home. Her traits are as endearing as her soulful eyes, and her story is a testament to the resilience and spirit of shelter animals.

More than Just a Shelter Dog

Described as gentle yet spirited, Florence embodies an amalgam of qualities that make her an ideal pet. Her love for cuddles is only matched by her playful disposition. However, don't mistake her for a hyperactive bundle of energy; Florence is also content to be a 'couch potato', enjoying relaxed moments alongside her human friends.

Well-Behaved and Sociable

Florence's good manners extend beyond being affectionate and gentle. She is sociable with other dogs, suggesting a disposition towards companionship and cooperation. Her crate training and leash behavior further reflect her adaptability and obedience - qualities that potential pet-owners would undoubtedly appreciate.

A Delightful Companion Awaits

Visit the Trenton Animal Shelter to meet Florence and witness firsthand her captivating personality and the joy she emanates. If you represent a rescue organization, adopting Florence could make you eligible for a $500 donation from the 'Paws for Effect' campaign, provided it is still in effect. Act soon and give this endearing pit mix the loving home she deserves.