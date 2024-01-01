en English
BNN Newsroom

Fleur East Announces Pregnancy, Ushering in Exciting New Chapter in 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
UK singer and television presenter Fleur East, known for her appearances on shows like ‘The X Factor’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ ushered in 2024 with a special announcement of her pregnancy. The revelation was made on Instagram, where she shared a photo cradling her baby bump, accompanied by the caption, ‘2024 is gonna be different.’

First Child for Fleur and Marcel

Married since 2019, Fleur and her husband, French fashion designer Marcel Badiane-Robin, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. The announcement was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and famous friends, including fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars. The duration of Fleur’s pregnancy remains undisclosed, but fans have begun speculating that her recent use of baggy clothing during TV appearances was a strategy to keep her pregnancy under wraps.

A Prolific Career Journey

East’s career has been marked by noteworthy achievements, from her memorable run on ‘The X Factor’ in 2014, where she secured the second place and her Uptown Funk cover reached number one on the UK iTunes Store chart, to her tenure on ‘Strictly Come Dancing.’ She has also released two albums and participated in ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’

Continuing the Hustle Amid Pregnancy

Even amid her pregnancy, Fleur continues to juggle several commitments. She has been hosting ‘It Takes Two,’ a spin-off of ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ where she has confessed to feeling emotional during exit interviews. In addition to her television duties, Fleur presents on Hits Radio, consistently demonstrating her versatility across different media platforms.

As Fleur East and Marcel Badiane-Robin prepare to embark on their new journey as parents, fans eagerly anticipate more updates about this new chapter of their life. With a new year and a new life on the way, 2024 indeed promises to be a ‘different’ and exciting year for Fleur East.

