Flathead Brave Brawlers Finish Dual Season Unbeaten, Set Eyes on Western AA Divisional Tournament

The Flathead Brave Brawlers, a formidable high school wrestling team, have marked the end of their dual season with an unblemished record of 23-0. Their triumphant close to the season came after overpowering Helena High and Helena Capital on their home ground, on Senior Day.

The Brawlers' impressive display of dominance saw them shutting out Helena with a staggering score of 72-0 and decisively trouncing Helena Capital with a score of 64-9.

Key Contributors to the Victories

Logan Stansberry, Sawyer Troupe, Aiden Downing, Dane Lake, and Lane Chivers, all members of the Brawlers, played instrumental roles in securing these victories. Each showcased their grappling prowess by securing two pins during the competitions. Notably, the team's seniors hold the unique distinction of never having lost a dual meet throughout their high school careers, an achievement that speaks volumes about their skills, determination, and the spirit of the team.

Coach Jeff Thompson's Pride and Optimism

Coach Jeff Thompson expressed immense pride in the team and exuded optimism for the upcoming postseason. He commended the wrestlers for their unwavering effort and readiness to face any challenge head-on. "This team has shown remarkable resilience and a hunger for victory that's unmatched," said Thompson, "They've worked hard, and it shows in their performance."

Preparation for the Western AA Divisional Tournament

With the dual season behind them, the Brawlers are now shifting their focus towards the Western AA Divisional tournament. The tournament is scheduled to take place the following week in Helena. The Brawlers' remarkable streak of 73 consecutive dual meet victories stands unchallenged for the time being, as the duals with Missoula Sentinel and Butte were canceled.