FKF Delegates Issue Stern Warning Ahead of Nairobi AGM Amidst Eligibility Dispute

Official Football Kenya Federation (FKF) delegates have issued a strong warning against purported non-members attempting to disrupt the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Saturday at KISE – Kasarani, Nairobi. Led by Kenyan Premier League clubs representative Patrick Korir of Nairobi City Stars, the 76 delegates emphasized their awareness of plans by 'distracters' to spoil the event. This announcement comes in the wake of a contention involving Murang'a SEAL football club and FKF presidential aspirant Hussein Mohammed, whom the federation deems not a genuine member.

Dispute Over AGM Representation

The controversy centers around whether Hussein Mohammed is eligible to represent Murang'a SEAL FC at the forthcoming AGM. FKF has clearly stated that Mohammed does not meet the membership criteria as per the federation's constitution. Despite this, Murang'a SEAL insists on his participation, leading to heightened tensions ahead of the crucial meeting. This AGM is particularly significant as it will outline the roadmap for the October FKF elections, with current president Nick Mwendwa seeking re-election amidst debates over his eligibility.

Delegates' Stance on Constitution Adherence

Delegates from various leagues and FKF branches have unanimously called for strict adherence to the federation's constitution, warning that any club or individual not in compliance should not cause a crisis for the rest. This unified stance underscores the delegates' commitment to ensuring the AGM proceeds without interference, focusing on governance issues critical for the future of Kenyan football. The delegates are prepared to invoke Article 30 to prevent any non-member from disrupting the proceedings, highlighting the seriousness with which they view the potential for unrest.

Implications for FKF Elections

The outcome of the AGM and the resolution of the eligibility dispute could have significant implications for the upcoming FKF elections. The meeting is expected to provide clarity on Nick Mwendwa's ability to seek re-election, a matter of great interest to the Kenyan football community. As the federation and its members navigate these challenges, the focus remains on fostering a stable and productive environment for football in Kenya, underscoring the importance of governance and adherence to established rules and regulations.