FKF and CAF Launch Club Licensing Workshop to Boost Kenyan Football Standards

In a significant move to elevate the standards and professionalism of football clubs in Kenya, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), in partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), initiated a crucial three-day club licensing workshop in Nairobi. This workshop, which began on Tuesday, is aimed at both men's and women's leagues across the country, marking a pivotal step towards improving the quality and sustainability of football clubs in Kenya.
Setting New Standards
During the opening ceremony, FKF President Nick Mwendwa emphasized the workshop's goal of ensuring that all participating clubs meet the required standards for operation and organization. "This is about professionalizing your club to a level that it is a proper organization," Mwendwa stated, highlighting the necessity of good investment for adherence to these standards. CAF representative Emmanuel Dasoberi further underscored the workshop's importance, noting that it outlines the minimum standards each club must meet to operate at a professional level.
Investment and Professionalism
Mwendwa also touched on the importance of clubs seeking external investments to supplement and increase their financial capabilities as they strive to meet these licensing standards. The FKF's stern warning to non-compliant top-flight clubs about the risk of relegation underscores the federation's commitment to enforcing these new requirements. The workshop will not only focus on the regulatory framework for men's and women's categories but also offer training on the usage of the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP), led by CAF experts.
Looking Towards the Future
The club licensing workshop is set to conclude on April 4th, 2024, with representatives from FKF Premier League and National Super League clubs in attendance. This initiative represents a critical step forward in professionalizing football in Kenya, ensuring that clubs not only meet current standards but are also prepared for the future challenges of international competition. With plans to televise National Super League matches, the FKF is clearly focused on increasing the visibility and viability of football throughout the country.