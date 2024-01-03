Fitbit Inspire 3 now at a Discounted Price of $70: A Good Buy for Basic Fitness Tracking

en English
BNN Newsroom

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:45 pm EST
Fitbit Inspire 3, a staple fitness tracker for casual users, is now available at a significantly reduced price of $70, down from its regular $100. The device, known for features like step, sleep, and heart rate tracking, along with an impressive battery life of up to 10 days, has found favor with those who seek basic functionality.

Fitbit Inspire 3: An Affordable Fitness Essential

Fitbit Inspire 3 has managed to carve out a niche for itself among those who need a reliable health tracker without the frills. Despite lacking certain features such as built-in GPS and contactless payments, it still packs a punch with its core functionalities—active zone minutes, all-day activity tracking, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and stress management. It’s not just about health metrics; this tracker also doubles as a modern bracelet, adding a touch of style to your daily wear.

Fitbit Versa 4: A Step Up

For those willing to shell out a bit more for advanced features, the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch serves as an excellent alternative. Its built-in GPS and more comprehensive health and wellness tracking capabilities make it a worthy investment, priced currently at $150.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

