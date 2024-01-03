Fitbit Inspire 3 now at a Discounted Price of $70: A Good Buy for Basic Fitness Tracking

Fitbit Inspire 3, a staple fitness tracker for casual users, is now available at a significantly reduced price of $70, down from its regular $100. The device, known for features like step, sleep, and heart rate tracking, along with an impressive battery life of up to 10 days, has found favor with those who seek basic functionality.

Fitbit Inspire 3: An Affordable Fitness Essential

Fitbit Inspire 3 has managed to carve out a niche for itself among those who need a reliable health tracker without the frills. Despite lacking certain features such as built-in GPS and contactless payments, it still packs a punch with its core functionalities—active zone minutes, all-day activity tracking, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and stress management. It’s not just about health metrics; this tracker also doubles as a modern bracelet, adding a touch of style to your daily wear.

Fitbit Versa 4: A Step Up

For those willing to shell out a bit more for advanced features, the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch serves as an excellent alternative. Its built-in GPS and more comprehensive health and wellness tracking capabilities make it a worthy investment, priced currently at $150.

Other News Highlights

Barclays has sounded a warning about iPhone sales potentially not meeting market expectations. In the entertainment world, singer Anitta turned heads with her latest stage outfit, and Abbie Chatfield raised eyebrows with discussions about her experience at a sex party. The international scene remains tense with updates on Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, reporting casualties and injuries. Locally, a fisherman’s warning, a trial set to begin on January 29, and the tragic coastguard plane collision with a passenger jet, resulting in fatalities, made headlines.