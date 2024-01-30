First Comprehensive Database on Ecological Impacts of Invasive Plants in Europe Unveiled

In a pioneering venture, researchers from various Spanish institutes and the University of Fribourg in Switzerland have developed the first continental-scale database of field studies investigating the ecological effects of invasive plants in Europe. This monumental database incorporates 266 peer-reviewed publications, collectively presenting 4,259 field studies that cover 104 invasive species across 29 European countries. The database, which is accessible to the scientific community at no charge, will serve as a crucial resource for future research addressing this pressing environmental challenge.

Deep Dive into Invasive Species

The majority of these studies are concentrated on a select few species that dominate in central European countries, accounting for a third of the total research. The findings traverse all trophic levels, including herbivores, parasites, plants, pollinators, predators, omnivores, decomposers, and symbionts, and touch upon various ecosystem processes. However, the data reveals substantial gaps in research, particularly in the Baltic and Balkan regions, as well as in specific environments like desert and semi-arid shrublands, subtropical forests, and high mountains.

Prof. Montserrat Vilà, who coordinated the project, underscores the utility of this database for understanding the varying effects of invasive species on ecological variables. It is anticipated that the database will be regularly updated with new research and is expected to inspire studies on invasive species that are currently less prevalent or restricted in distribution.

The initiative, as documented in the journal NeoBiota, is considered valuable for academic, management, and policy-related applications.