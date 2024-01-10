en English
BNN Newsroom

Firewatch Offered at Historic Low Price on Steam

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
Firewatch Offered at Historic Low Price on Steam

Steam has ignited the interest of gamers worldwide by slashing the price of the critically acclaimed adventure game, Firewatch, to a historic low of PLN 9.19. An offer that will last until Monday, January 15th, 2024, it has propelled the game back into Steam’s bestseller charts, currently holding the 17th position.

A Story-driven Adventure in the Wilderness

Firewatch, a first-person adventure game launched in 2016, teleports players to the Wyoming wilderness. Gamers step into the shoes of Henry, a forest fire lookout. Notable for its absence of combat, the game instead accentuates a high narrative emphasis. As Henry, players interact with his supervisor, Delilah, via a walkie-talkie, fostering a remote yet intriguing relationship that forms the crux of the game’s story.

Exploring the Impact of Player Choices

As the mysteries of the wilderness unravel, players must eventually abandon their watchtower, their actions affecting not only the narrative’s outcome but also the dynamics between Henry and Delilah. The game’s impactful decision-making options have been lauded, providing an immersive gaming experience that goes beyond traditional fight or flight scenarios.

Accolades and Special Bundle Offer

Firewatch’s stunning graphics, compelling narrative, and Chris Remo’s evocative soundtrack have earned it widespread acclaim. As part of the same promotional period, Steam is also offering a bundle including Firewatch and its soundtrack for PLN 34.85. The offer marks the first time the award-winning game has been available at such an attractive price, making it a must-buy for gaming enthusiasts. A tale of isolation, suspense, and personal discovery, Firewatch’s deeply discounted offer is as fleeting as the fires that dot its virtual landscape.

BNN Newsroom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

