BNN Newsroom

Finverity and Tesselate Group Join Forces to Digitalize Supply Chain Finance

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Finverity and Tesselate Group Join Forces to Digitalize Supply Chain Finance

Finverity, a distinguished player in the realm of trade and supply chain finance, has unveiled a strategic alliance with Tesselate Group, a reputable provider of business systems. This partnership will empower a wider spectrum of banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) to digitalize their operations using FinverityOS, an advanced technology platform that streamlines the management of working capital and supply chain finance products.

Addressing the Growing Demand for Digital Solutions

This alliance is a response to the accelerating demand for digital and efficient supply chain finance solutions. This demand underscores the growth in global supply chain finance volumes and the expanding trade finance gap. By integrating Tesselate’s extensive banking connections with Finverity’s state-of-the-art technology, the partnership promises to augment operational efficiency and revenue opportunities for banks and NBFIs.

Speedy Deployment of New Systems

The collaboration will facilitate the rollout of new systems in roughly 30 days, a timeline significantly faster than the usual. This expedited deployment will assist institutions in better navigating the challenges posed by rising interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical uncertainty.

Leaders Express Enthusiasm

Said Guida, Tesselate’s Managing Partner, and Alex Fenechiu, Finverity’s COO & Co-founder, have expressed enthusiasm for the joint venture. They believe it promises to rapidly bring transformative working capital solutions to the market, reshaping the landscape of supply chain finance.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

