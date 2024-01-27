Financial Psychologist Urges Open Discussions About Money in Relationships

Financial psychologist Bradley Klontz, a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council, is advocating for more open discussions about money in relationships. A recent survey has revealed a disconcerting trend: nearly two-thirds of couples consider themselves 'financially incompatible.' This financial discord often stems from divergent spending, investing, and saving habits, which can sometimes escalate into 'financial infidelity' - a term defined by secret purchases and concealed financial activities.

Facing the Financial Taboo

The reluctance to talk about finances isn't exclusive to romantic partnerships. It extends to friendships, familial relations, and even workplace environments. Money, a major stressor in many people's lives, requires vulnerability and honesty to address. This openness is often stifled by societal norms and personal biases, many of which are rooted in childhood experiences and observations. For example, financial anxiety is often a trait inherited from watching parental disputes over money.

Transparency as a Catalyst for Change

Despite the discomfort, Klontz argues that financial discussions can be transformative, both for personal growth and for the quality of relationships. Those in relationships tend to fare better financially, with conversations about money providing opportunities for mutual learning and growth. The call for pay transparency is growing stronger among workers, yet many still hesitate to discuss their finances due to the stigma attached.

Shedding the Financial Shame

Klontz advises individuals to shed the shame associated with financial struggles. This sense of shame often leads to isolation and does not contribute to improving one's financial situation. Considering that a large majority of Americans experience stress about money, Klontz encourages open discussions to help individuals understand they are not alone. Such conversations could lead to better financial decisions and potentially improve their financial future. The path to financial wellbeing starts with open, honest, and frequent discussions about money.