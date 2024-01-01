Financial Expert Advises on Use of ‘Aguinaldos’ on TV Patrol

As the confetti of the Christmas season settles and the New Year begins, many children find themselves holding a wad of cash, traditionally known as ‘aguinaldos,’ a monetary gift often given during the holiday season. The question that arises, however, is how should this money be managed? On a recent segment of TV Patrol, financial expert Johnson Manabat addressed this question, providing guidance on how to wisely utilize these Christmas monetary gifts.

The Advice for ‘Aguinaldos’

Manabat’s advice is a beacon of financial prudence amidst the sea of holiday cheer and spending. His guidance aims to ensure that these funds bring lasting benefit, rather than disappearing in the blink of an eye on transient pleasures. The segment, aired on Monday, January 1, 2024, is part of a broader coverage of life and consumer advice.

More than Just a Gift

The practice of giving ‘aguinaldos’ is deeply rooted in many cultures, where children and young people often receive cash alongside other presents during Christmas. But the financial expert Manabat steers the conversation towards seeing these gifts as more than just a windfall. The money, he suggests, can be effectively used to teach young people about the importance of financial responsibility and planning.

Starting the New Year Right

Manabat’s advice is intended to help recipients of ‘aguinaldos’ make the most out of their gifts and to start the new year with a more sustainable financial mindset. His insights provide a tool for lasting prosperity, one that goes beyond the holiday season and extends into the future. By wisely managing and investing these funds, children can learn valuable lessons about money management, which can have lasting benefits for their financial future.