Fiji Airways Champions Gender Equality with Ambitious Women's Leadership Initiative for 2024

In a landmark move to mark International Women's Day 2024, Fiji Airways has announced a comprehensive initiative aimed at bolstering gender equality within its ranks. The national carrier is set to roll out an Inclusion Action Plan, focusing on empowering women to ascend into leadership roles, signaling a significant shift towards a more inclusive and equitable workplace culture.

Empowering Future Leaders

The Inclusion Action Plan unveiled by Fiji Airways revolves around a meticulous selection process to identify 20 women within the organization poised for leadership. Candidates will undergo a series of evaluations, including psychometric testing and Enneagram assessments, to ensure a holistic understanding of their potential. This approach underscores the airline's commitment to fostering a meritocratic and inclusive environment where women's contributions are recognized and nurtured.

Comprehensive Leadership Development

Selected participants will embark on a three-year journey covering four pivotal areas of leadership development. This meticulously designed program aims to equip them with the skills and insights necessary to navigate the complexities of airline management and leadership effectively. Fiji Airways CEO, Mr. Andre Viljoen, has expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting the indispensable role women play in the airline's success. He emphasized the importance of tapping into the diverse pool of talents, perspectives, and innovations that women bring to the table, which have been instrumental in driving the airline forward.

By prioritizing gender equality and women's leadership, Fiji Airways is not only setting a precedent within the aviation industry but also contributing to the broader dialogue on diversity and inclusion in the workplace.