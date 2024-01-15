en English
Fifi Box and Rocky Mangano: A Romantic Beach Trip Signals a Flourishing Relationship

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:51 am EST
Radio personality Fifi Box and her boyfriend Rocky Mangano recently turned a beach trip to the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria into a scene of romance and playfulness. The couple, who went public about their relationship last August, were a picture of shared laughter and affectionate embraces. Fifi, 46, opted for a casual ensemble of a white blouse and black shorts, while Rocky went shirtless, displaying a cross tattoo that marked his back prominently.

Relationship Blossoming Publicly

Fifi, a mother of two daughters, Beatrix and Daisy, had initially announced her relationship with Rocky on her Fox 101.9 radio show – ‘Fifi, Fev and Nick.’ The announcement didn’t come as a surprise to her friends, who already knew Rocky as the ‘hot dad’ – a nickname that was born from the couple’s initial encounters during the school run. Rocky also has two children, further bonding the couple who met at their children’s school.

A Day of Romance and Laughter

The couple’s day at the beach was filled with genuine affection and shared laughter. The public display of their relationship was heartwarming, as they engaged warmly with each other. Their happiness was evident, and it was clear that their relationship, though relatively new, was thriving.

The Future Looks Bright

The couple’s relationship seems to be flourishing after several months. Their shared moments of laughter and affection on the beach suggest a strong bond and mutual understanding. With such a promising start, the future looks bright for Fifi Box and Rocky Mangano as they embark on this romantic journey together.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

