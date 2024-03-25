FG Vows to Combat Stigma Against PWDs with New Wellness Initiative in Abuja

The Federal Government has announced its commitment to safeguarding People With Disabilities (PWDs) from discrimination and stigma, marking a significant stride in promoting inclusivity and mental health support. This declaration came from Mohammed Isa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, during the inauguration of the Leprosy Mission of Nigeria (TLMN) Wellness Connect in Abuja, a pioneering toll-free call center aimed at offering sustainable support and referral services for individuals facing psychological distress.

Empowering PWDs Through National Legislation

Efforts to fully implement the National Disability Act have been intensified, with collaboration between the presidency and the National Assembly, specifically the House Committee on Disability Affairs. This act is a cornerstone in the government's agenda to ensure PWDs are protected against any form of marginalization. Isa emphasized the government's determination under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration to stand by PWDs, highlighting the inauguration of the TLMN Wellness Connect as a testament to this commitment.

The Role of TLMN Wellness Connect

The TLMN Wellness Connect aims to be a beacon of hope for PWDs, offering a confidential space where they can seek support and advice for mental health challenges. Dr. Sunday Udoh, the National Director of TLMN, underscored the importance of combating the stigma and discrimination associated with mental health and disabilities. The call center is expected to serve not just as a support mechanism but as a catalyst for societal change, promoting a more inclusive and empathetic community.

Broader Implications for Society

The establishment of the Wellness Connect center is a significant step forward in the government's broader efforts to ensure inclusivity and support for PWDs. It reflects a shift towards acknowledging and addressing the mental health needs of marginalized communities, paving the way for a more inclusive future. By breaking down barriers and fostering a culture of understanding, the initiative promises to enhance the quality of life for PWDs and contribute to the creation of a more compassionate society.

As we reflect on the launch of the TLMN Wellness Connect, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts needed to support the most vulnerable in our society. The initiative not only provides immediate assistance to those in need but also promotes a broader cultural shift towards inclusivity and mental health awareness. This move by the Federal Government and its partners could very well be a turning point in how society views and supports PWDs, setting a precedent for future policies and initiatives aimed at ensuring everyone has the opportunity to live a fulfilling and dignified life.