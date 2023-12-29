en English
BNN Newsroom

Festive Measures: Navigating the Holiday Season with Sustainability

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:23 pm EST
As the holiday season sparks a surge in consumption, the U.S. alone experiences a staggering 25 to 43% increase in waste between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. The necessity of sustainable practices becomes more pronounced as we navigate through these festive times. This shift places emphasis on recycling, upcycling, re-gifting, and overall reduction in consumption.

Reimagining Waste Management

Addressing the intricacies of waste management, functional holiday lights, for instance, should not be simply discarded into recycling bins due to the potential hazard of tangling in sorting machinery. Rather, they can be taken to retail hardware stores for recycling or swapped with companies like Holiday LEDs for a discount on new lights. Broken lights can be processed via specialized recycling programs. Real Christmas trees can be responsibly disposed of through curbside pick-up services, dropped off at local recycling centers, or given to tree recycling and mulching programs. This reimagined approach to waste management creates a circular economy, reducing the likelihood of items ending up as trash.

Startups Redefining Sustainability

Several UK startups are revolutionizing the concept of sustainability during the festive season with innovative approaches to waste management. Among these are Olio, connecting community members and local businesses to share surplus food; Scrapp Ltd., encouraging better recycling habits for Christmas gift packaging; and Reboxed®, rehoming old electronic devices. These organizations are shaping a more sustainable Christmas in the UK, addressing different aspects of waste and setting a precedent for eco-conscious holiday practices.

Logistics Companies Embrace Sustainability

Logistics companies are incorporating sustainable practices into their operations to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a greener future. Initiatives include adopting green transportation solutions, optimizing delivery routes, using sustainable packaging materials, investing in energy-efficient warehouse designs and technologies, and participating in carbon offset programs. These eco-friendly initiatives are not only cost-effective but can significantly contribute to a net-zero or even carbon-negative footprint.

Traditions and Sustainability

Georgian Christmas traditions such as Chichilaki, eco-friendly Christmas trees made from shaved hazelnut or walnut branches, and Alilo, a caroling tradition, reflect the deep-seated importance of tradition, sustainability, and religious expression in Georgian culture. These traditions, steeped in symbolism and sustainability, showcase how cultural practices can align with environmental consciousness.

Businesses Championing Sustainability

Companies like Silkinc, Climbo, and Palm Done Right are leading the way in sustainability. Silkinc hosted a sustainable Christmas party using repurposed materials and implemented a zero-disposable policy. Climbo’s commitment to sustainable development is evident in their regenerative tourism strategy, promoting responsible use of natural resources and providing continuous sustainability training to their team. Palm Done Right emphasizes the importance of sustainability and ethical choices, offering sustainable products as holiday gifts and influencing change for a better world.

As we move forward, embracing sustainability and recycling practices during the festive season becomes crucial. It not only conserves the environment but also ushers in a new era of responsible consumption and waste management.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

