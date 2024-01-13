Ferrari’s XX Program Evolution: Shift Signaled with Road-Legal SF90 XX

Since its inception in 2005, Ferrari’s XX program has stood as an emblem of exclusivity and innovation, producing a series of track-only supercars that are as exclusive as they are technologically advanced. With less than 50 units typically produced for each model, the program has offered a unique experience for the brand’s most dedicated aficionados. Now with the forthcoming SF90 XX, Ferrari signals a significant shift in its elite program, introducing the first road-legal XX car, and sparking speculation about the potential dilution of the coveted XX brand.

Ferrari’s XX Program: A Journey of Innovation

The XX program has long served as a conduit for Ferrari to understand its customers better and their preferences. This understanding has been instrumental in shaping the program’s evolution, with each new model becoming quicker and technologically superior to its predecessor. More than just a series of supercars, the program has created a unique community, granting members access to special owner’s events around the globe.

The SF90 XX: A Departure from Tradition

The SF90 XX represents a notable departure from the traditional model of the XX program. With Ferrari planning to manufacture 1,398 units, the SF90 XX veers away from the rarity that has come to define the XX series. Moreover, this new model will also be excluded from the exclusive XX events that Ferrari organizes, further setting it apart from its predecessors in the lineup.

Speculations Around the XX Brand

The introduction of the SF90 XX has led to speculation about a potential dilution of the XX brand. Some suggest that this move could be a response to lower than expected sales of the standard SF90. This shift could potentially lead to dissatisfaction among owners of the traditional, more exclusive XX vehicles, who value the exclusivity that the XX program has offered over the years.

In sum, the forthcoming SF90 XX marks a significant shift in Ferrari’s XX program. As the first road-legal XX car, it represents a departure from the exclusivity and track-only status that have come to define the series. The implications of this change for the XX brand remain to be seen as Ferrari navigates this new path in its evolution.